TATUM, ROSE ELIZABETH (nee ENNIS) Our dear Rosie died at age 96, in the early hours of Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home at the Mariann Home in Richmond Hill. We are heartbroken, but so grateful too, as in the end she "just wanted to go home" after living such a good and full life. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Hank, son Jim, her siblings and parents among a host of others who have been waiting for her arrival. Rosie is survived by her brother Kenny, children Sally (Gord), Mary (Joe), Cathy (Roger) and Bert. Rosie had 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom utterly delighted her over the years. Please join us as we celebrate the unrepeatable grace of Rosie's life. Her wake will be at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6th. Her funeral Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church, 14485 Jane St., King City, on Thursday, November 7th at 10:30 a.m. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the wonderful people who work at the Mariann Home. The love and care you gave Rosie will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, Rosie's family would be delighted if you would consider giving a donation to the Mariann Home, 9915 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, L4C 1V1.

