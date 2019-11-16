GORISEK, Rose At Trillium Health Centre, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Rose, beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mom of Margaret and her husband Gord Clark. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Andrew and his wife Anthea, Elizabeth, John, and her great-grandson Tyson. Rose is survived by her sister Iva Kastelic and predeceased by her brothers, Joe, Milan, Ignac Kastelic, and her sister Marija Tibaut. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Monday, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., from Church. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. Donations to Dom Lipa would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019