ROSE HUMPHREY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE HUMPHREY.
Service Information
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON
M1M 1N5
(416)-267-4656
Obituary

HUMPHREY, ROSE Age 100 Passed away October 11, 2019. Beloved mother of son Vern. Daughter of George and Margaret Brown. She is survived by her son Vern and partner Bonnie; nephews, Gary Brown, Wayne Richards and partner Lucy, John and Mark Deller, Murray, Eddie and Rick Humphrey; nieces, Glenda and Joyce Brown, Christine and Carolyn Deller, Judy Leedham and family; daughters-in-law, Claudette and Wendy Deller, Betty Humphrey and Gail Brown; Aunt Winnie, Ron Adams; also many family, friends, neighbors, here in Toronto and Haliburton. Rose was the greatest loving mom a son could have, so cheerful and energetic, still full of life and kindness; smart too. She will be sorely missed by all. Thanks for your care at Michael Garron Hospital on Wards 3B and 5G. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Toronto, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1 p.m., with Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.