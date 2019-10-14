HUMPHREY, ROSE Age 100 Passed away October 11, 2019. Beloved mother of son Vern. Daughter of George and Margaret Brown. She is survived by her son Vern and partner Bonnie; nephews, Gary Brown, Wayne Richards and partner Lucy, John and Mark Deller, Murray, Eddie and Rick Humphrey; nieces, Glenda and Joyce Brown, Christine and Carolyn Deller, Judy Leedham and family; daughters-in-law, Claudette and Wendy Deller, Betty Humphrey and Gail Brown; Aunt Winnie, Ron Adams; also many family, friends, neighbors, here in Toronto and Haliburton. Rose was the greatest loving mom a son could have, so cheerful and energetic, still full of life and kindness; smart too. She will be sorely missed by all. Thanks for your care at Michael Garron Hospital on Wards 3B and 5G. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Toronto, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1 p.m., with Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 14, 2019