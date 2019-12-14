Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE KUINKA. View Sign Obituary

KUINKA, ROSE (nee KRAMARUK) Rose passed away peacefully, at the age of 98, early in the morning of November 23, 2019, at Newmarket Health Centre, in Newmarket, Ontario. Born on July 3, 1921, in Timmins, Ontario, she was a devoted and loving wife of 66 years to William Kuinka, loving mother to Valerie, mother-in-law to Richard Margison, and grandmother to Lauren. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Bill, sisters, Margaret Lawton (née Kramaruk), of Timmins, and Anne Avery (née Kramaruk), of Toronto. Rose and Bill were married in Timmins in 1941 and came to Toronto to start their lives together in 1945. Rose started her professional career in Toronto as a buyer in the millinery department of Simpson's Department Store where she worked until the birth of daughter, Valerie. She then chose to leave her professional career and devote her life to supporting and caring for her husband, an accomplished professional musician, and daughter. Dearest mom, we will always miss you and love you. At Rose's request, a private family interment and memorial will take place. The family wishes to express sincerest gratitude to the staff of Pickering Lane at Newmarket Health Centre, in Newmarket, ON, who went above and beyond their duties these past three years and cared for Rose like family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Highlands Opera Studio: highlandoperastudio.com Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

