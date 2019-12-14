KUINKA, ROSE (nee KRAMARUK) Rose passed away peacefully, at the age of 98, early in the morning of November 23, 2019, at Newmarket Health Centre, in Newmarket, Ontario. Born on July 3, 1921, in Timmins, Ontario, she was a devoted and loving wife of 66 years to William Kuinka, loving mother to Valerie, mother-in-law to Richard Margison, and grandmother to Lauren. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Bill, sisters, Margaret Lawton (née Kramaruk), of Timmins, and Anne Avery (née Kramaruk), of Toronto. Rose and Bill were married in Timmins in 1941 and came to Toronto to start their lives together in 1945. Rose started her professional career in Toronto as a buyer in the millinery department of Simpson's Department Store where she worked until the birth of daughter, Valerie. She then chose to leave her professional career and devote her life to supporting and caring for her husband, an accomplished professional musician, and daughter. Dearest mom, we will always miss you and love you. At Rose's request, a private family interment and memorial will take place. The family wishes to express sincerest gratitude to the staff of Pickering Lane at Newmarket Health Centre, in Newmarket, ON, who went above and beyond their duties these past three years and cared for Rose like family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Highlands Opera Studio: highlandoperastudio.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019