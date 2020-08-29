ROSE LOUGHEED

LOUGHEED, ROSE Peacefully, at the Exeter Villa Nursing Home, Exeter, on Monday, August 24, 2020, Margaret Rose (Connor) Lougheed, formerly of Grand Bend, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Norman Alan Lougheed (1989). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynn and David Douglas of Grand Bend, Karen Walker of Thornhill, Ron and Susan Lougheed of Barrie, Jill and Michael Forrester of Grand Bend. Cherished grandma of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families. Dear sister of Helen Lougheed of Thornbury. Remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents John Edward and Margaret Amy (Lawrence) Connor, brother George Connor and sister Mary Mann. At Rose's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future, location to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home, Dashwood. Interment Union Cemetery, Thornbury. If desired, memorial donations (payable directly to the charity) to the Canadian Cancer Society
, the Arthritis Society or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family. Condolences at hoffmanfuneralhome.com