Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE MARIE FLYNN. View Sign

FLYNN, ROSE MARIE (nee KEARNS) Of Toronto, passed away peacefully at Kensington Gardens Toronto, March 7, 2019. Rose Marie was born in Toronto to Thomas and Mildred Kearns on January 20, 1928. She was married to William Joseph Flynn for 49 years until his passing in 1999 and was predeceased by her siblings, Geraldine, Ward, Ann, Lawrence and Susan. Rose Marie is survived by her sister, Noreen Kearns OLM and her children, Margaret Mary, John, Martha Ann (Frank O'Connor), Mary Lou (Michael Lofranco), T.J. (Cathy Holland), Patrick (Pamela), Lawrence (Sandra), Matthew, Joseph (Jan), Frank, and Sarah Jane (Kenton Vaughan). Rose Marie leaves behind 31 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Rose Marie's effervescence and love of mischief will be missed by them and her many nephews, nieces and in-laws. Thanks to the staff at Kensington Gardens who provided Rose Marie such loving care. Visitation will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 222 Ridley Blvd., on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

