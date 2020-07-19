HOLMES, Rose Marie (nee DUTKA) It is with heavy hearts that we announce Rose Marie's passing on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Rose Marie died peacefully at home in her 74th year, with family by her side. Loving mother to Janice Sirotic (Marko) and Jeffrey, devoted grandmother to Braydon and Makenna, cherished sister to Fred. Predeceased by husband Ken, parents Jean and Stan, sister Marge, and brother Mike. Rose Marie will be truly missed by many family and friends. Keeping with Rose Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a random act of kindness be carried out in Rose Marie's honour.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store