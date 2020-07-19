1/
Rose Marie HOLMES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLMES, Rose Marie (nee DUTKA) It is with heavy hearts that we announce Rose Marie's passing on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Rose Marie died peacefully at home in her 74th year, with family by her side. Loving mother to Janice Sirotic (Marko) and Jeffrey, devoted grandmother to Braydon and Makenna, cherished sister to Fred. Predeceased by husband Ken, parents Jean and Stan, sister Marge, and brother Mike. Rose Marie will be truly missed by many family and friends. Keeping with Rose Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a random act of kindness be carried out in Rose Marie's honour.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved