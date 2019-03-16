Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE MARIE PREET. View Sign

PREET, ROSE MARIE (nee SUDDES) Marie was born March 6, 1927 and passed away March 12, 2019 at Wexford Residence, Toronto, ON. Born and raised in Toronto, the youngest of 14 siblings to William and Hannah Suddes. Marie leaves behind her loving husband of 72 years, Charles William, children Gail (Bruno), Judy (Darryl); grandsons Deryk, Bryan and Mark. A celebration of life will be held at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with visitation from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service in our chapel at 2:30 p.m. In remembrance, donations may be made to the . Though your smile Is gone forever And your hand we cannot touch Still we have so many memories Of the one we loved so much Your Memory is our keepsake For which we will never part

