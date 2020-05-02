GREEN, ROSE MARY (nee DEANS) January 18, 1948 - April 29, 2020 Daughter of John Deans and Rose Marie Callaghan died after a brief struggle with cancer. Survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Don; her daughter Kelly Anne (Ron) and son Steve (Dawn). Beloved grandmother of Jonathan, Joseph, Charlotte and Mackenzie. Sister of Betty Anne (Jim), Mike (Marie), John (Ursula), Patricia, Cathy, Therese (Mike), Tom, Peter, Joe (Lucy), Anne Marie (Dave), Paul (Kim) and Bernadette (Ed). Rose was an award winning teacher for the Toronto Catholic District School Board, an accomplished singer and actress who has performed in over 100 musicals, plays and Cabarets. She leaves behind many friends and colleagues, all of whom admired and respected her loving ways. Cremation and a private family committal has taken place. A Memorial Mass and reception will be held when circumstances allow. As expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca 'Grief is the last act of love we have to give and it is not a sign of weakness or a lack of faith. It is the price of love. It is a passage, not a place to stay.' "Life is just a dress rehearsal. Now it's time for opening night"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.