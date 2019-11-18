Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary ROWSELL. View Sign Obituary





ROWSELL, Rose Mary (nee McDONALD) December 18, 1927 - November 14, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother Rose Rowsell. Mom passed peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Rose was born in Grand Falls, NL, on December 18, 1927. She was predeceased by her parents James and Alice McDonald, siblings Vince, Raymond, Donald, Luke, Jim, Katherine, Laura, Margaret and Diana, husband William Rowsell, daughter Anne Kelly and son-in-law Patrick Baker. She is survived by her children Laura Baker, William, Mary Soultas (Nick) and Donald (Jacquie). Loving nan to Shari Batt (Steve), Andrew Nicolson, Julianna Goulet (Alain) and Carman Dow. She also leaves behind 6 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and special niece Marie. Rose was a beautiful woman who loved music and loved to laugh. She was a woman of great faith and cherished her family dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Michael Garron Hospital ER, CIU and Palliative Care for the exceptional care Rose received from them over the years. Donations can be made out to Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close