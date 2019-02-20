SZABO, Rose Mary June 30, 1923 - February 17, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Predeceased by her dear husband Steve, her sisters Claire and Margaret. Remembered by her son Steven and daughter Linda (Ken). Grandmother of Laura (Stuart), Heather and Jennifer. Great-grandmother of Adam, Kylie, Sydney and Mela. Forever missed by her nieces and nephews and her many friends. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Wednesday, February 20th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church, 432 Sheppard Ave. E., North York, on Thursday, February 21st, at 11 a.m. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019