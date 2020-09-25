ROSE NORWICH

NORWICH, ROSE (nee FELDMAN) On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in her 102nd year of life, Rose "Bubie" Norwich passed away peacefully in her home. She is remembered by her beloved son Robert and daughter-in-law Susan, and by many devoted nieces and nephews. For years Rose introduced herself to anyone she met with her trademark instruction "Call me Bubie," because of how much she loved being Bubie to her granddaughters Morgan and Alison Norwich, her grandson-in-law Josh Standing, and her great-grandson Ronan Norwich Cates. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harry Norwich, with whom she shared a happy 55 year marriage, and her siblings, Gert Goodman, Ann Gross, Jean Haberman, and Mac Feldman. Rose was fiercely independent, fun- loving, and social throughout her life. She volunteered for many years at the intake desk at Mt. Sinai Hospital. In her younger days she enjoyed games of mah-jong and bridge, and was an active member of the Donalda Golf Club. After moving to Sunrise at Thornhill on Steeles, she was regularly treated by family to lunches out at the Pickle Barrel for her favourite blintzes. Rose touched many hearts in her long life, and she will be truly missed. Donations in Rose's memory can be made to Mt. Sinai Hospital by visiting www. supportsinai.ca
. A private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will take place in 2021, when it is safe to do so, alongside her monument unveiling.