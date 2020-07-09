RICH, ROSE On July 7, 2020 at North York General Hospital, in her 101st year. Beloved wife of Samuel. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Byron and Joanie Mindlin, and the late Alfred Mindlin and his wife, Glenda. Also lovingly remembered by Larry and the late Rosalie Rich, Merle Friedman, and the late Manny Mitchell, and the late Mark Friedman. Remembered by her longtime friend Sydney Shapiro. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Murray and Rita King, and the late Melvin King. Loving sister-in-law of Sylvia King. Devoted grandmother of Jamie Michaels, Jordan and Susan Rich, Michael and Donna Rich, Elissa and Cory Ross, Jeff and Joanne Friedman, Bram Friedman and Elise Karp, and Carrie and Paul Habert. Devoted great-grandmother of thirteen great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren. A family graveside service will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Rosie (Rose) Rich Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, www.benjamins.ca
, 416-780-0234