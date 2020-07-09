1/
ROSE RICH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICH, ROSE On July 7, 2020 at North York General Hospital, in her 101st year. Beloved wife of Samuel. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Byron and Joanie Mindlin, and the late Alfred Mindlin and his wife, Glenda. Also lovingly remembered by Larry and the late Rosalie Rich, Merle Friedman, and the late Manny Mitchell, and the late Mark Friedman. Remembered by her longtime friend Sydney Shapiro. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Murray and Rita King, and the late Melvin King. Loving sister-in-law of Sylvia King. Devoted grandmother of Jamie Michaels, Jordan and Susan Rich, Michael and Donna Rich, Elissa and Cory Ross, Jeff and Joanne Friedman, Bram Friedman and Elise Karp, and Carrie and Paul Habert. Devoted great-grandmother of thirteen great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren. A family graveside service will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Rosie (Rose) Rich Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, www.benjamins.ca, 416-780-0234

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved