SHERBANOWSKI, ROSE (ROSIE) (nee KALAPACA) Passed away peacefully at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre on June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael (predeceased 2000). Loving mother to Kenneth and his wife Florence. Proud grandmother of Kevin (Amy) and Keith and great-grandmother to Emily and Jack. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Walter, Mike, Stan and sisters Kay, Stella, Emily, Marie, Jean, Anne and Carol. Due to Covid 19, a private service will be held on Friday, June 12th at SCOTT FUNERAL HOME, "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga) for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society. Cremation with Inurnment of ashes at Barrie Union Cemetery. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 10, 2020.