ROSE (ROSIE) SHERBANOWSKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERBANOWSKI, ROSE (ROSIE) (nee KALAPACA) Passed away peacefully at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre on June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael (predeceased 2000). Loving mother to Kenneth and his wife Florence. Proud grandmother of Kevin (Amy) and Keith and great-grandmother to Emily and Jack. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Walter, Mike, Stan and sisters Kay, Stella, Emily, Marie, Jean, Anne and Carol. Due to Covid 19, a private service will be held on Friday, June 12th at SCOTT FUNERAL HOME, "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga) for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society. Cremation with Inurnment of ashes at Barrie Union Cemetery. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home-Miss Chapel - Mississauga
420 Dundas St East
Mississauga, ON L5A 1X5
(905) 272-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved