STERGIOU, ROSE After a most courageous battle, Rose passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Princess Margaret Hospital. A truly beautiful lady in every way, she will be dearly missed by her large family and many, many friends. Devoted Mother to John (Barbara), George, Christopher and Alexander (Mary). Cherished Grandmother to Grace, Alexander, Julia, Bianca and Michael, who were the joys of her heart. Predeceased by her parents Chris and Anna Theofanidis and her beloved husband of 41 years, Paul. Sisters Pandora, Mitra and bothers Vangel, George and Thomas (Katia). Survived by siblings Louis (Anastasia), Elizabeth and Tommy (Lambrini). Sisters-in-law, Jane and Fila. Along with many cousins, nieces and nephews here and abroad. Family and Friends may visit at the Heritage Funeral Centre, located at 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca on Monday, April 1st and Tuesday, April 2nd, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Clement of Ohrid Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral at 76 Overlea Blvd. on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019