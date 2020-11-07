1/
ROSE THERESE AMODEO
AMODEO, ROSE THERESE (nee BATTAGLIA) We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother. She went peacefully in her 102nd year at Mackenzie Health, in the presence of her children and grandchildren on November 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Predeceased by her husband Joseph Amodeo in 1998 and her parents Joseph and Lena Battaglia in 1962. Will be missed by her children Ann (Mike Fragale), Joe (Theresa Cheung), Jim, Rosemary (Rob Trabucco d. 2005) and by her grandchildren Mary-Ann (Rod), Joey (Sandra) Jason (Maureen), Jeanine (Joanna), Vicky, Laura and 11 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Dr. S. Karr and June, Tim at Community Care Access Centre, the staff at Four Elms Retirement Residence and the medical team at Mackenzie Health. Viewing will be on Monday, November 9 at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave Markham from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by mass at the funeral home. Please go online at the Chapel Ridge website and book a visiting time for each. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
