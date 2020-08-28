ROSE TOMAS

TOMAS, ROSE (nee BONAMASSO) July 17, 1920 - August 25, 2020 Rose passed away peacefully, at the age of 100 years old. Predeceased by her husband Joseph Tomas (Tomasicchio), sisters, Mary, Francis, brother Joseph. Will be sadly missed by her daughter, Dolores Carfagnini (Bagnato) (Anthony Carfagnini - deceased), grandchildren, Carolyn, Enrico, Raymond, and Rosemary. Great-grandchildren, Chantelle, Katey and Anthony, great-great-grandchildren, Lucas and Makayla. And her nephews George, Kenny, Adam and niece Tanya. As well, her new found friend Frieda Stadler, who shared many jokes and stories together. And best friend Anne Betcherman, her duplicate bridge, and golf buddy. Resting at Ward Funeral Home. Private service and burial, Friday, August 28th.



