TOMASICCHIO (TOMAS), ROSE July 17, 1920 - August 25, 2020 Mom, a month ago you passed away, I never felt so alone, my heart was broken. I wasn't there to say goodbye or hold your hand then, just so you know I'm holding it now, I'll never let go. You were all mine and I was all yours just so you know. Your Lolly, Dolores Forever Rest In Peace



