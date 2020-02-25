|
ZAINO, ROSE Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on February 22, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Tony, in 2017. Rose is survived by her sisters Terri and Linda and her brother Mike. She was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham, on Thursday, February 27th at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made to www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020