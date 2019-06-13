BRANNIGAN, ROSEANNE Passed away peacefully at Trent Valley Lodge on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in her 92nd year. Loving wife of the late James "Harvey" Brannigan. Beloved mother of Linda Virtanen and her husband Eric, Barbara Miller and her husband Cam, Susan Brannigan-Rampp and her husband Patrick and predeceased by her sons James "Jimmy" and Glenn. Cherished grandmother of Adrienne, Amanda, Brian, Ian, Laura, Michael, James and Katie. She will be sadly missed by her 6 great grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Diane Brannigan Evans and her husband Chris and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a celebration of Roseanne's life at WEAVER - Life Centre, 29 Bay St., Trenton, on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception in the Life Centre. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation or the Quinte Humane Society (in memoriam of her beloved beagle, Buddy) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 13, 2019