COOPER, Roseanne July 3, 1928 – April 16, 2019 Roseanne passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 16, 2019, at the age of 90, in Toronto. Born in Stenen, Saskatchewan. Born to Simon Nedilenka and Stanislav (Sleeva.) Predeceased by her beloved husband George, sisters Mary Mcthrowe, Jan Musick, Elenor Perchaluk and brother Bernard. Roseanne is survived by her loving daughter Sandra (Kelly) and sisters Pat (Ted) and Ida. Dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Celebration of Life to be held at York Cemetery and Funeral Center, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York, ON M2N 5Z5 on May 4th from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019