FARRELL, ROSEANNE (nee GAVIN) June 30, 1930 – January 23, 2020 Roseanne passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after a very brief illness. Predeceased by Frank (2016), her loving husband of 64 years. Much loved Mother of Patricia (the late Steve), Jim (Rocio), Loretta (Alec) and Teresa (Lloyd). Cherished Granny to Christopher, Rachel, Jonathan, Margaret, Matthew, Emily, Thomas, Alice, Michael, Elizabeth, Peter and David. Loving Great-Granny to Isabella, Juliana, Natalie, Charlotte, Lily, Scarlett, Aria, Noah, Isaac and Emma. Roseanne is survived by her sisters, Margaret and Kathleen, and brother Francis. She was predeceased by sisters, Vera and Mary. Roseanne will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her family, her many nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Roseanne enjoyed life, making new friends and enthusiastically participating in new activities throughout her lifetime. Visitation to be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, on Monday, January 27th, from 3 – 5 and 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28th, at Holy Redeemer Church, 796 Eyer Dr., Pickering. Interment immediately following at Christ the King Cemetery, 7770 Steeles Ave. E., Markham. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in Roseanne's name may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020