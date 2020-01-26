Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEANNE FARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEANNE FARRELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEANNE FARRELL Obituary
FARRELL, ROSEANNE (nee GAVIN) June 30, 1930 – January 23, 2020 Roseanne passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after a very brief illness. Predeceased by Frank (2016), her loving husband of 64 years. Much loved Mother of Patricia (the late Steve), Jim (Rocio), Loretta (Alec) and Teresa (Lloyd). Cherished Granny to Christopher, Rachel, Jonathan, Margaret, Matthew, Emily, Thomas, Alice, Michael, Elizabeth, Peter and David. Loving Great-Granny to Isabella, Juliana, Natalie, Charlotte, Lily, Scarlett, Aria, Noah, Isaac and Emma. Roseanne is survived by her sisters, Margaret and Kathleen, and brother Francis. She was predeceased by sisters, Vera and Mary. Roseanne will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her family, her many nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Roseanne enjoyed life, making new friends and enthusiastically participating in new activities throughout her lifetime. Visitation to be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, on Monday, January 27th, from 3 – 5 and 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28th, at Holy Redeemer Church, 796 Eyer Dr., Pickering. Interment immediately following at Christ the King Cemetery, 7770 Steeles Ave. E., Markham. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in Roseanne's name may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -