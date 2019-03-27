BENN, Rosemarie Elizabeth Peacefully at Humber River Hospital on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 84. Dearly beloved wife of the late Joseph Benn and Leo Higgins. Loving mother of the late Walter Kitchen. Dear mother-in-law of Karin. Cherished grandmother of Patrick and Vanessa and great-grandmother of Alyssa, Janessa and Payton. Sister of the late David, Jim and Jack. Dear sister-in-law of June Williams. Rosemarie will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family will receive their friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019