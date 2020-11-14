DICKSON, Rosemarie Marion October 16, 1943 - November 2, 2020 On November 2, 2020, at the age of 77, Rosemarie passed away very peacefully, in wonderful Toronto Grace Palliative Care, with sister Alberta Dickson of Ottawa at her side and in contact with brother John Dickson (Shirley) of Owen Sound. Predeceased by her parents J. Wallace and Jean Dickson (nee Benn). Rose was a strong-willed, intelligent, and passionate woman! Many things were important to her, and she gave completely of her life for things she cared about. Rose's youth and education were spent in Lakeview and Port Credit, during which she excelled in Regional, and Provincial Spelling Bees, the Debating Club and Student Politics. After secondary school, in addition to working in the fields of Library services, Accounting, Office Management, Communications and Public Relations, Rose tapped into and fulfilled her deep social and political activism, in many areas. Rosemarie involved herself with municipal politics. She wrote a Toronto Star column on Landlord -Tenant issues for some years, as Marion Dixon. Rose was vocal in the early Women's Group-the Voice of Women. She received a citation for volunteerism at a Neighbourhood and Community Health Centre. A lifelong vegetarian, Rose devoted much of her life to the promotion of animal rights. A voracious reader, and wide-ranging thinker, with a particular interest in all of history, psychology, and the arts, in her life Rose used her energies to make the world a better place. Hers was a life devoted to the approach of "Think Globally, Work Locally". If so desired, donations, in Rose's memory, may be made to any animal shelter, or local community charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store