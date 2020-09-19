LA VALLEY, ROSEMARY ANN Born 1941 in High River, Alberta, passed away peacefully in Toronto, Ontario on September 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Gordon Best, sons John and Richard, step-son Gord, and their families. Rosemary was many things to many people. A wife, a mother, a grandmother, a friend, a teacher, a lawyer... but mostly she was a person who cared about people and wanted to inspire them to follow their dreams. Pictures and memories can be sent to j.mitchele@ sympatico.ca
as there will not be a funeral, per Rosemary's wishes, and a virtual memorial is being created instead. When appropriate a celebration of life will be held, most likely next spring.