BROWN, ROSEMARY "SAM" Peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2019 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Dear wife of Peter. Beloved mother of Xanthe (Jordan) and Julie. Loving grandmother of Zachary, Christopher, Kaitlyn and Nicole. Cherished sister of Carole (Joe) and aunt to Matthew (Erin) and Kristen. A private family Funeral Service has already taken place. Friends, please join the family for a celebration of Sam's life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Mississaugua Golf Club, 1725 Mississauga Road, from 1:30 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oakville Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019