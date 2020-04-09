|
DONNELLY, ROSEMARY DOLORES We are saddened to announce that Rosemary Donnelly passed away on March 21, 2020, after a sudden, short illness. She was beautifully cared for by the ICU staff at Mt. Sinai Hospital, constantly visited by her family, with her dear sister Virginia at her side at the very end. Rosemary was born in Devon, England, had part of her schooling in Hong Kong, then began her modelling and acting career in London, England, appearing in such TV series as The Avengers and The Saint. A former beauty queen (Miss Belfast; Runner-up Miss Ireland), Rosemary spent a year studying at The Actors Studio in New York before moving to Toronto in 1970. It was there she met Ken Gass, who had just founded Factory Theatre; the couple began a relationship in October of that year and married in 1973. In the late 1970's they had two children, filmmaker Ed Gass-Donnelly and Miranda Gass-Donnelly, a lawyer. Though Ken and Rosemary divorced in the late '80's, they remained close friends to the end. Rosemary performed in numerous shows at Factory Theatre and elsewhere before embarking on a highly successful career in real estate in the 1980's. In her clever and caring way she helped so many people, including many notable artists, find housing. She also assisted organizations such as Subud Toronto and Factory Theatre secure their buildings. Rosemary was well-known for her bright, endearing smile, her infectious laugh and ribald sense of humour, her sensitivity, her loyalty and her big heart. Rosemary was predeceased by her mother, Rose Donnelly and aunt, Mary Hennessy, both of whom were emotional pillars in her life. Rosemary is survived by her beloved children, Ed (Lilja) and Miranda (Chris), her granddaughters Thora and Freyja, her sister Virginia, her brother John and former husband Ken (Marian). She will be deeply missed by them all and by numerous friends, clients and associates. May she forever rest in peace. A Celebration of Rosemary's life will be planned for later in the year.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020