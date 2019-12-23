WHITE, ROSEMARY ELIZABETH Passed away suddenly at her home December 17, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving mother of Laurie Lonsdale and Robert (Julie). Adored Nana of Jessica Lonsdale. Beloved sister of Margaret McCarthy. Rosemary will be missed by Frank White and Ken Jensen, as well as by extended family and friends. She will be remembered for her love of animals. As per her wishes, a quiet family service took place at THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Rd. North, Oshawa, (south of Taunton Rd., and off of Dryden Blvd., 905-579-6787). Donations will be gratefully accepted for Durham Region Humane Society. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019