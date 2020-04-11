|
MERRALL, Rosemary (nee HODSON) It is with profound sadness that we announce Rosemary's passing peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to David; dear mother to Sandra Inacio, Tom Merrall (Melisse Willems), and deceased infant Leeanne; and adoring grandmother to Victoria and Nelson Inacio, and Chloe and Jack Merrall. Rosemary devoted her life to giving to others as a longtime teacher in Scarborough, member of the altar guild at St. Timothy's Anglican church, past president of the Agincourt Rotary club, and generous supporter of the families of the island of Boracay in Phillipines. She will be fondly remembered by her siblings, many nieces and nephews, and those whose lives she has touched. A service of remembrance and celebration of life will take place at a future date when everyone can be together. Donations in her name to Diabetes Canada would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020