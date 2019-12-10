SHEPPARD, ROSEMARY Retired Librarian, City of Toronto Passed away, with family at her side at Trillium Manor, Orillia on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the age of 101. Loved aunt of Bill Devine (Tracey), Jane Walker (David), late Robert Devine (Barb), John Devine (Raymonde), Phyllis Devine, Peter Sheppard (Debbie), Cathy Timmerman (Martin), Jimmy Sheppard (Cathy), Colin Sheppard and Willy Sheppard. Will be missed by her 13 great-nieces and nephews and by her 16 great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers, Wilcox Sheppard and Robert Sheppard, and by her sister Rachel Devine. Words can not express the gratitude the family has for Rosemary's great-niece Lisa Carpino for the constant care, love and support given to Rosemary. The family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Trillium Manor for the care and support shown to Rosemary. The family will honour her life with a visitation at the Coldwater United Church, on Wednesday, December 11th, from 12 noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Spring Interment Coldwater Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Rosemary may be made to the Coldwater United Church and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 10, 2019