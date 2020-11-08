1/
ROSEMARY SIMMONS
SIMMONS, ROSEMARY (nee COLSON) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother Rosemary, at the age of 79. She passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital, with her family by her side. Predeceased by her beloved husband William Simmons. Loving mother to John (Corinna), Steven (Petra) and Karen (Rodney). Adored grandmother to Jake, Adrian, Aidan, Linden, Lakely, Ethan and Myles. Sister to George (predeceased), Elizabeth, John and Patricia (predeceased). Dear friend with Jane (predeceased). "RoRo" to Jennifer, Allison, Eric, Lily and Rose. Will forever be remembered by her family and friends for her caring nature and love of conversation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation. A private burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.



Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
