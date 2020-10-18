1/1
ROSEMARY THERESÉ ARCHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSEMARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARCHER, ROSEMARY THERESÉ September 18, 1929 – October 15, 2020 In loving memory of Rosemary, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who passed away peacefully at Cardinal Ambrosic Houses of Providence on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Predeceased by Douglas, her 'forever love' and husband of 64 years. Rosemary will be remembered always by her six children and their spouses – Cathy (Michael), Rosemarie (Larry), Doug (Corinne), Gail (Dave), Diane (Kevin), and David – as well as her 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Cardinal Ambrosic Houses of Providence, as well as Charmaine, a personal caregiver with Retire at Home services, for the wonderful care they provided Rosemary in the final years of her life. Particular acknowledgement goes to Renee Mayo, personal caregiver and friend, for her unfailing support and extraordinary companionship. Due to COVID-19, a funeral service will be held for family only on Monday, October 19th at 10:00 a.m. Flowers can be sent to McDougall & Brown Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel at 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario M1M 1N5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society or the Toronto Humane Society. Please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca for a full obituary and to leave a condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved