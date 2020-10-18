ARCHER, ROSEMARY THERESÉ September 18, 1929 – October 15, 2020 In loving memory of Rosemary, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who passed away peacefully at Cardinal Ambrosic Houses of Providence on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Predeceased by Douglas, her 'forever love' and husband of 64 years. Rosemary will be remembered always by her six children and their spouses – Cathy (Michael), Rosemarie (Larry), Doug (Corinne), Gail (Dave), Diane (Kevin), and David – as well as her 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Cardinal Ambrosic Houses of Providence, as well as Charmaine, a personal caregiver with Retire at Home services, for the wonderful care they provided Rosemary in the final years of her life. Particular acknowledgement goes to Renee Mayo, personal caregiver and friend, for her unfailing support and extraordinary companionship. Due to COVID-19, a funeral service will be held for family only on Monday, October 19th at 10:00 a.m. Flowers can be sent to McDougall & Brown Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel at 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario M1M 1N5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Toronto Humane Society. Please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
for a full obituary and to leave a condolence for the family.