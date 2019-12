VOLPE, ROSEMARY After a long struggle with metastatic breast cancer , Rosemary succumbed to her illness at home in the arms of her family. She joins her father - Emidio (Guido) in eternal rest and is survived by her mother Giuseppina Emanuele. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 43 years, Leonardo and her loving daughter Laura. Rosemary will be sadly missed by relatives and friends and former colleagues in education. She accepted the challenges life presented her and was determined to pursue her interests despite the difficulties. Always cheery and optimistic, she belied the pain that she stoically endured up to her final repose. Visitation will be held at Glendale Funeral Home on Monday, December 2nd from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral service on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10:30 a.m. in Glendale Chapel, followed by entombment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Princess Margaret.