JACKSON, ROSETTA "ROSE" (nee MERCER) Peacefully at Extendicare Rouge Valley Nursing Home on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 93. Rose, beloved wife of the late Donald Jackson. Loving mother of the late Robin Jackson. Treasured daughter of James and Alice Mercer. Dear sister of the late Raymond Mercer (late Durie) and late Stanley Mercer (Joanne Carlen). Treasured aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by all family members and many friends. Special thanks to the staff at Extendicare Rouge Valley. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of Service in our Chapel at 1 p.m. Cremation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2019