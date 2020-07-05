ROSINA CARBONE

CARBONE, ROSINA Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at Humber River Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in her 91st year. Rosina is now reunited with her beloved husband, Michele. Born in Rovito, Cosenza, Italy, on January 14, 1930, Rosina was a woman of courage and great strength. Having immigrated to Canada in 1956, Rosina along with her husband, provided an abundance of nurturing love, care and affection to their four sons. Rosina is the dearly loved mother of Frank (Frances), Agostino (Caterina), Christopher (Karen) and Renato. She is the adored nonna of Christine, Laura, Michael, Nicole and Matthew. Rosina was also the treasured sister of Concetta Scarpelli and sister-in-law of Duiglio Benvenuto, Carmen (Agata) Carbone, Ida Scanga, Gilda Spagnuolo and Maria Gallo. Also dearly missed by many nieces and nephews in Canada and in Italy and her second family at Casa del Zotto and Villa Colombo. Predeceased by her parents, Salvatore and Luigina Spagnuolo; her in-laws Antonio and Angelina Carbone; sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Giuseppe (Carmela) Spagnuolo, Emilio Spagnuolo, Maria (Gino) Guargendan, Eugenio (Carmela) Spagnuolo, Francesca Benvenuto, Francesco Scarpelli, Giovanni (Carmela) Carbone, Pietro (Giulia) Carbone, Alfredo Carbone, Francesca (Pasquale Perrotta), Luisa (Giacomo) Lappano, Anna Lappano, Enrico Scanga and Pietro Gallo. During this unprecedented situation with COVID-19, it is with very heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision to hold a private funeral with our immediate family. We have chosen to do this in order to minimize the threat of spreading the coronavirus. Ultimately, we recognize that the health and safety of our family and friends comes first. A celebration of life and memorial mass will be held at a later date for extended family and friends. We appreciate your love and support at this time and we welcome your messages of condolence on the website of Bernardo Funeral Homes – Dufferin Location. In honour of Rosina's memory, if you wish, donations can be made to Villa Charities Foundation or the charity of your choice. In the loving good-natured spirit of one of her sons, we're left with a final thought. While our hearts are burdened from the loss, our minds are eased with the knowledge that we no longer have to unravel the countless twist-ties, rubber bands and safety-pins mom would securely attach to the multitude of plastic bags to protect each of her belongings. God bless you mom! We love you dearly.



