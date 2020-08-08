1/
ROSINA "ROSE" CIANTAR
CIANTAR, ROSINA "ROSE" 1925 - 2020 God called Rosina "Rose" peacefully, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 95. Reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Salvatore "Salvu". Cherished by her dear children, Louis (Louise), Edward (Theresa) and Peter. Proud grandmother to Tracy, Christopher, Justin, Daniel, Sarah (Matthew), Joseph, Kaitlyn, Vanessa and Nicole. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Maple Chapel (211 McNaughton Rd. E., 905-303-0770), on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., east of Jane St.). Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery (on Jane St., north of Steeles Ave.). If so desired, donations in memory of Rosina "Rose"" may be made to St. David's Parish. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
