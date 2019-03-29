KLYMAN, ROSLINDE On Monday, March 25, 2019 in Florida. Roslinde Klyman, beloved wife of Milton. Loving mother and mother-in-law of James and Carol, Mark and Lauri, David and Lorraine, and the late Harte Sol Klyman. Dear Sister of the late Joseph and Joel Litchen. Devoted grandmother of Jasa, Kate, Tyr, Joshua, Jasmine, M.B. and Renee, Basyah, Yehoshua, Yair and Debbie, Yochanan, and Shimshon, and great- grandmother of Abie, Izzy, and Maurice. At Beth Tzedec Synagogue, 1700 Bathurst Street, Toronto, for service on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 2121 Bathurst Street, Unit 1011, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Roslinde Klyman Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324. www.benjamins.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSLINDE KLYMAN.
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019