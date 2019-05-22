JACKSON, ROSS ABRAHAM At The Bridge Hospice, Warkworth, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, age 74 years. Ross Jackson of Brighton, son of the late William and Julia Jackson. Loving husband of Laura Jackson. Dear father of Katie Daniels of Richmond Hill, Anna Manley (Stephen) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Brad Daniels of Toronto, and Olivia Jackson of Brighton. Dear brother of Billy Jackson, Paul Jackson, Ruth Irwin, Margaret Jackson, Phyllis Price, and Kay Davis. Sadly missed by his grandson Fox Manley, and his many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Trinity St. Andrew's United Church, 56 Prince Edward Street, Brighton, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 1 o'clock. Memorial Service to follow in the Church at 2 o'clock. Cremation. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Bridge Hospice, Warkworth, or the charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home. rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 22, 2019