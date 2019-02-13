Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSS ALAN EDWARD BORGE. View Sign

BORGE, ROSS ALAN EDWARD November 8, 1962 - February 7, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Ross Borge announce his passing on Thursday, February 7, 2019, in his 57th year. Loving partner of Wen Tang and forever remembered by his parents Alan and Jessie Borge (predeceased) and sisters Bev and Terri Taylor (Steve). Ross will be dearly missed by his special friends Antonia and Leo and his nieces and nephew - Nikki, Taylor, Sarah and Laura. A Celebration of Life in memory of Ross will be held on February 17, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the residence of Terri and Steve Taylor, 6101 Hamlyn St., Lambeth, Ontario N6P 1J9. Due to safety concerns and limited space, please refrain from bringing infants and small children.

