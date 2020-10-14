NASH, ROSS ARTHUR Peacefully passed away, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 86. Predeceased by his beloved wife Laura. Loving father of Dawn (George), Randy (Lynn), Kim (Brenda) and the late Mike. Proud grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of six. He will be sadly missed by many other family and friends. Ross owned and operated Nash Garage for over 57 years. He was a proud and devoted member of the Shriners and Masonic Order. Visitation and service will be private. Please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
for more details.