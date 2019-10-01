KIMMIS, ROSS AUSTIN Peacefully on September 28, 2019, in his 85th year. Loving husband of Bonnie. Dear father of Stephanie (Bruce) McDonald and Nancy (Jason) Wright. Cherished grandfather to Emily, Charlotte, Abby, Benjamin, Natalie and Lauren. Ross was a member of the Weston Golf & Country Club, the Oakville Old Timers Hockey Association the Shoe Superintendents and Allied Trades Association. Visitation at the Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville, on Wednesday, October 2nd from 6-9 p.m. Private family Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019