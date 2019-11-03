CRUICKSHANK, ROSS Donald Raymond Ross Cruickshank died peacefully on November 1, 2019, just shy of his 92nd birthday. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Ross was a dedicated family man known for his character and sense of humour. As a young man, Ross loved playing hockey even while raising five children. Ross and wife Lynda (nee Sutcliffe) discovered their love of travel and enjoyed many trips exploring North America. Later in life, Ross built his own home overlooking Pigeon Lake in Bobcaygeon and took up painting and wood carving. He had high standards for his work and would often gift his favourite pieces of art. OK, not that often, but once in awhile. Above all, Ross loved and was proud of his family. He took genuine interest in their lives and successes and always had advice and words of encouragement to share. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and loved to wear his clans tartan. Ross was predeceased by his son Donald and will be dearly missed and never forgotten by his wife Lynda; son Rick (Sue); daughter Heather (Rick); daughter Coleen (Peter); son Peter (Debbie); 14 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 12 noon at the Hendren Funeral Home in Bobcaygeon, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. and a reception. More information at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019