ROSS DAVIDSON

DAVIDSON, ROSS March 11, 1924 - August 23, 2020 Died gently, in Toronto at Christie Gardens, just five days after his beloved wife of over 70 years Doris died next to him. Son of the late Henry and Euphemia Davidson. Brother of the late Violet Colquhoun (Joe, deceased). Father to Martha (Coen, deceased) John (Nancy), Ann, Blair (deceased), Bruce (Marie) and Paul (Elly). Grandfather to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Raised in Toronto, graduated from Jarvis Collegiate and Univerisity of Toronto Engineering (4T6). In his youth, Dad was King's Scout, a camp counsellor at Ahmek, a leader in Hi-Y. He had a "musical ear" and played piano into his 90s teaching us a love of the songs of Tin Pan Alley and Broadway. Dad spent virtually every summer of his life at Crescent Harbour on Lake Simcoe, where sailing, tennis and stargazing were lifelong pleasures, and in winter, mum and dad took us all skiing at Devil's Glen with extended family. Dad always had projects on the go; building a working scale model of the solar system in the basement, learning to build radios, repairing a purple Austin Mini, staying current in theoretical Physics, and in his 80s trying to understand middle east history and politics. He pursued a decades-long interest in genealogy. Dad was an active citizen, teaching us the value of political engagement locally, provincially and nationally; volunteering (including chairing the Board of Dellcrest Children's Centre), and simply offering to help. Hired upon graduation by Walter Gordon, dad became an early partner of Woods Gordon (now part of Ernst and Young). Dad took increasingly senior roles with the firm in Toronto, Quebec City (where he learned French), Peterborough, Montreal and back to Toronto. He strengthened the textile industry, helped establish Hydro Quebec, advised on the creation of York University, and many other projects. For many years he was head of talent recruitment and development for Woods and Clarkson Gordon. Later in his career, he had executive roles at Ontario Hydro. Mum and dad were indomitable and inseparable. They loved and cared for each other for over seven decades. They enjoyed travel, camping, Scottish Country Dancing and staying in touch with friends and family around the world. They hosted countless youth groups, international students and parties. They faced hardships and setbacks together, with tenacity, resilience and relentless optimism. They cared for our brother Blair through his mental health struggles for over 40 years. They never gave up on him or any of us. Heartfelt thanks to the care givers at Christie Gardens. If you would like to make a donation in dad's memory, please consider CAMH. There will be a Zoom gathering to honour the lives of Ross and Doris Davidson on Sunday, October 4th, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. For details, or to send a message to family, please contact dorisandrossdavidson@gmail.com



