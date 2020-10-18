BEGLEY, ROSS DOUGLAS Ross Douglas Begley died on October 10, 2020 after an 8-year battle with cancer. He was born in Toronto and grew up on Lamb Ave. in the east end. He attended Monarch Park High School, where he was active in all sports. Throughout his life he had a keen interest in the natural world, was a good gardener and was perfecting his cannabis cultivation. He could build most things and was a skilled carpenter. Motor sport was his passion and his all encompassing knowledge of the racing side and the engineering side was formidable. He loved speed! Some friends dubbed him Stirling Ross. Other passions included meteorology, geography (Oh no, he's bringing out the globe again), world affairs, politics, and all things scientific. He was also a devout atheist. He worked in various jobs over the years including Richvale Construction where he was a union rep. He had a successful brew-on premises before driving long distance for Gibson Transport. After that he moved to Prince Edward Island, spending 10 years there before returning to Ontario and living in the Kawarthas. Ross will be sorely missed by Tina Dalton, the love of his life, his sister Lynn, brother-in-law Donald and niece Ailsa. Please make a donation to Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill, a very special place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store