GOODFELLOW, ROSS EDGAR At Etobicoke General Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Ross Edgar Goodfellow, in his 74th year, beloved husband of Arlene. Brother of Gord (deceased) and Joy Hamilton and their family, Mary and Lyle (deceased) Norris and their family. Fondly remembered by Ross and Linda Gray, Bob and Shelley Livingston, and their families, step- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Many relatives and friends will sadly miss Ross. Ross and Arlene are very grateful to Ross' surgeon Dr. Fady Saleh and we are thankful for Dr. Brian Minnema and their team in CCU. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), Thursday, February 20 from one o'clock until time of funeral service in the chapel at 2 o'clock. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com Spend time with the people you love while it is today because you might not have tomorrow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020