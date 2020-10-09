CODLIN, ROSS IRVING (Retired Constable with Toronto Police Service) Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Irene Codlin (2003) and the late Aileen Blears (2015). Dear brother of Robert (Gertrude) and Frank (Muriel) (all deceased). Lovingly remembered by the Codlin and the Blears Families. In keeping with Ross's wishes, cremation has taken place and his cremated remains will be interred in the family plot at the Minden Cemetery. Memorial Donations to the Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation would be appreciated and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonk funeralhome.com