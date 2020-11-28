1/
ROSS MUNRO CROSS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROSS, ROSS MUNRO Of Scarborough, passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital, Toronto on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Ross was predeceased by his brothers Doug (Mary) and Murray (Grace). Married for 69 years, Ross loved his wife, Mary, and family above all else. He will be forever loved in return by Mary, children Mary Ann (Paul), Larry (Janice) and Carolyn, and grandchildren Christopher and Andrew (Sarah) Leinonen and Jeffrey and Kylie (Ryan) Cross. Private funeral services were held at the Church of St. Jude (Wexford), Scarborough, on Thursday, November 26th, with interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery near Watford, Ontario.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved