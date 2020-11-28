CROSS, ROSS MUNRO Of Scarborough, passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital, Toronto on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Ross was predeceased by his brothers Doug (Mary) and Murray (Grace). Married for 69 years, Ross loved his wife, Mary, and family above all else. He will be forever loved in return by Mary, children Mary Ann (Paul), Larry (Janice) and Carolyn, and grandchildren Christopher and Andrew (Sarah) Leinonen and Jeffrey and Kylie (Ryan) Cross. Private funeral services were held at the Church of St. Jude (Wexford), Scarborough, on Thursday, November 26th, with interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery near Watford, Ontario.



