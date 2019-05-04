CROPPER, ROSS NORMAN Peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Lakeshore Lodge in his 82nd year. Predeceased by his father Roland Edward Cropper (1967), his mother Catherine May Cropper (nee Caine – 2000) and his longtime Life Partner Lilly Wolfl (nee Basilova – 2012). Survived by his brother Bruce Cropper (Maureen – nee Renaud) of St. Catharines and their children. Cremation has taken place and ashes have been laid to rest with those of Lilly at Parklawn Cemetery in Etobicoke, next to those of his mother without a service as per his wishes.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019