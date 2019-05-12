Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSS OCKLEY FISK. View Sign Obituary

FISK, ROSS OCKLEY April 26, 1928 - April 21, 2019 Passed peacefully after a short illness in his 91st year at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2019. Will be sadly missed by David (Susan), Lynda (Julian), Keith (Deborah) and Tony. Grandfather to Lyndsey, Ryan, Shannon, Stephanie, Michael, Arrik, Marcus and Nichole. Graduated University of Toronto Dentistry in 1953 and went on to practice Orthodontics in North Toronto and a Professor of Dentistry at the University of Toronto. His love for cars lasted him all his life. Restorer of antique Studebakers, Hupmobiles and Chandler automobiles. Later in life turned to restoring 1800's Pump Reed Organs. Many thanks to the caring and helpful staff at Rekai Centre at Sherbourne Place. A private family service will be held at a later date. RIP - you will always be in our hearts and thoughts.

