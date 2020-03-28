|
|
DEVLIN, ROSS W. September 23, 1945 - March 25, 2020 Passed peacefully at home, with family at his side, after a long battle with Lung Disease. Loving husband of Anne (predeceased - six months prior) for over 50 years. Now his broken heart can be mended, as he is reunited with the love of his life, Anne. Ross will be reunited with his loving Mother and Father, Beverly and John. Loving, and adoring Father of Phil (Becky) and Elizabeth (John). Adoring, and very proud Papa of Ashleigh (Mike), Krystin (Nick), Kyle, Liam (Tash), Emma (Nick). Adoring Great-Papa to Carter, Cruz (Ashleigh and Mike) and Sadler (Krystin and Nick). Ross will be dearly missed by his loving Sister Lynette and her Husband James, and their family. Ross will be remembered in the hearts of Anne's Mother, Sisters, Brothers, Aunts, Uncle, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Ross was well known in the Automotive Industry, as a 31-year employee at Bell Canada, in the Fleet Services Department. He took great pride in his tool collection. Ross was a proud lifetime member of his Union (Unifor Local 27C). Ross was a 40 year, "passionate member" of the Canadian International Air Show (CIAS), where he developed many lifelong friendships, which he liked to refer to as his "second family". He was also a longtime member of the Canadian National Exhibition Association (CNEA), in several different capacities. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude, to the Doctors and Nurses that looked after him. Their care and compassion was exemplary. Due to the present situation with Covid-19, a "Celebration of Life" is postponed until the Social Distancing Ban is lifted, for everyone's health and safety. The family would appreciate any donations in Ross' memory to the Lung Association, Canadian Diabetic Foundation or Heart & Stroke.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020